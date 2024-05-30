Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Purchased by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,968,341 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877,104 shares during the period. Kinross Gold makes up 4.5% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ruffer LLP owned about 1.63% of Kinross Gold worth $120,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,404,283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $202,484,000 after acquiring an additional 463,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,327,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,898,452 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162,124 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,593,655 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,046,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.59.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of KGC stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,527,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,658,360. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Further Reading

