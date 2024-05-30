Kohl’s’ (KSS) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.70% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

KSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

KSS stock traded down $7.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.90. 10,049,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,326,860. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.01.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Kohl’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 32.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

