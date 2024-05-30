Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.250-1.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.9 billion-$16.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.6 billion. Kohl’s also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.25-$1.85 EPS.

Kohl’s stock traded down $7.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,621,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326,860. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

KSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kohl’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

