Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) CEO Sells $2,089,242.24 in Stock

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $2,089,242.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,756,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 1.6 %

KTB traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.37. 370,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,749. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $73.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The business had revenue of $631.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KTB. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 7.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the third quarter worth $1,319,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 89.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,656 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

