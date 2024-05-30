Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $23.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions traded as high as $22.78 and last traded at $22.39, with a volume of 242071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KTOS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Report on KTOS

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $124,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 419,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,813.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $124,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 419,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,813.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 25,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 398,160 shares in the company, valued at $8,536,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,659 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5,354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 726,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after buying an additional 713,435 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 123,792 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.48 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.