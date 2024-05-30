Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Short Interest Update

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kurita Water Industries Stock Performance

Shares of KTWIY stock remained flat at C$87.35 during trading on Wednesday. 21 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682. Kurita Water Industries has a 52-week low of C$57.58 and a 52-week high of C$89.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$82.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$78.04.

Kurita Water Industries Company Profile

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of various water treatment solutions in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, and chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, as well as provides packaged contract services.

