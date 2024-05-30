Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Short Interest Update

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Kurita Water Industries Stock Performance
Shares of KTWIY stock remained flat at C$87.35 during trading on Wednesday. 21 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682. Kurita Water Industries has a 52-week low of C$57.58 and a 52-week high of C$89.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$82.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$78.04.
Kurita Water Industries Company Profile
