Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.20

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 396546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

Kyocera Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.35.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Kyocera had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 5.38%. Equities analysts expect that Kyocera Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants.

