Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Shares Down 3.7%

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.35. 4,721 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 387,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Kyverna Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.28). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($12.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kyverna Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,968,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $15,041,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $78,590,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,484,000. 18.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kyverna Therapeutics Company Profile

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

