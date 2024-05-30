Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LH. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $243.14.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE LH opened at $192.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $174.20 and a 1-year high of $234.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.96.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,553 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total transaction of $770,077.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,243.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total value of $770,077.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,243.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,744 shares of company stock valued at $5,111,382. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 20.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,487,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $500,033,000 after purchasing an additional 424,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 102.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,219,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,189,000 after buying an additional 1,123,755 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 28.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $444,821,000 after buying an additional 483,878 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 58.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,613,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $352,563,000 after purchasing an additional 597,571 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $291,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

