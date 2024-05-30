Lcnb Corp Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lcnb Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Lcnb Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.86. 6,842,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,210,541. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.38. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $169.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

