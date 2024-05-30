Lcnb Corp Has $1.27 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 882.4% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,051 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 18,010 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 835,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $75,411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 84,067 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $3,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.88. 7,363,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,852,523. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $183.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.33.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

