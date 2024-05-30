Lcnb Corp Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lcnb Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 73,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,845,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,933,000 after acquiring an additional 70,692 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 10,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 248.7% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,796,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.82. 24,126,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,092,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.90. The company has a market capitalization of $157.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -463.59, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $40.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.