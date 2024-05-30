Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 305 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.51. The stock had a trading volume of 362,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,044. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.28 and its 200 day moving average is $64.20. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $75.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,322 shares of company stock worth $607,376 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

