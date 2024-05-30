Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 166,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,194,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Paralel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,376,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.64.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.75. The stock had a trading volume of 202,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,481. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $119.50. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.32.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.63%.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.