Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,017,175. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,406,000. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.42. The company had a trading volume of 191,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,227. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $108.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $91.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on KKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

