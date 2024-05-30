Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,457 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,072,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,046,000 after buying an additional 475,579 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,686,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,652,000 after purchasing an additional 238,498 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,655,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,891,000 after buying an additional 217,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,199,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,578,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,337,000 after acquiring an additional 20,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,631. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.69. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $131.65. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

