Legacy Advisors LLC Takes Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,238 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 3,367.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

RPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $1,683,751.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,665,206.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $1,683,751.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,665,206.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at $11,541,261.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RPD traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.82. 56,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,789. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $61.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.64.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.10 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

