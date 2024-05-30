Legacy Advisors LLC Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,032 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in T-Mobile US by 10.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 10.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 20,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 519.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.6 %

T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.82. The stock had a trading volume of 662,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,974. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $199.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $169.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.53.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,514,632.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total transaction of $3,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,765,836.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,514,632.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,014,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,263,181 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

