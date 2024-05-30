Legacy Advisors LLC Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,850 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,863. The firm has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.41.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

