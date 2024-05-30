Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Noble Financial

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Noble Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Lifeway Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ LWAY opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39. Lifeway Foods has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $44.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lifeway Foods will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Lifeway Foods news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $174,412.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,084,417 shares in the company, valued at $35,977,037.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eric A. Hanson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $383,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,297 shares in the company, valued at $618,487.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $174,412.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,084,417 shares in the company, valued at $35,977,037.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,297 shares of company stock worth $2,894,444. Company insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 656.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

