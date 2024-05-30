Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Stake Raised by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LGND. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 356.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.95. 107,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,596. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $94.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $3.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 79.30%. The company had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

LGND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $505,136.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,090.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $505,136.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,090.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 1,893 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total transaction of $140,649.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,201.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,532 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

See Also

