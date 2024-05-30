Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.86

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.86 and last traded at $59.32, with a volume of 29527 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.64.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $666.44 million, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.73.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $118.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.50 million. Limbach had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 21.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Limbach news, Director Michael F. Mcnally sold 7,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $399,925.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,491.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Limbach news, CEO Michael M. Mccann acquired 2,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.77 per share, with a total value of $100,269.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,010.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Mcnally sold 7,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $399,925.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,491.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMB. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Limbach by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Limbach by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Limbach by 8.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Limbach by 7.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Limbach by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

