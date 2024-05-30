LINKBANCORP, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:LNKB)

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

LINKBANCORP has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LINKBANCORP to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

LINKBANCORP Stock Performance

Shares of LNKB opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LINKBANCORP has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LINKBANCORP ( NASDAQ:LNKB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $26.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.19 million. LINKBANCORP had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. Equities research analysts expect that LINKBANCORP will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of LINKBANCORP in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mona D. Albertine sold 9,062 shares of LINKBANCORP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $59,084.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,232 shares in the company, valued at $366,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LINKBANCORP news, Director Mona D. Albertine sold 9,062 shares of LINKBANCORP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $59,084.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Samuel sold 197,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $1,678,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

About LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

