Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,000 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the April 30th total of 189,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Lion Group Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of LGHL stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 187,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,367. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93. Lion Group has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Lion Group Company Profile

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors primarily in the People's Republic of China and Southeast Asia. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, over-the-counter stock options trading, futures and securities brokerage, and total return swap trading services through its Lion Brokers Pro app platform.

