Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Reaches $0.0048 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and $0.99 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 21.2% against the dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 800,834,184 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 800,806,434.3334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00476088 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
