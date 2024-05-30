Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Northcoast Research

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

LYV has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.58.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $94.00 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $107.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 89.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.59.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $100,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

