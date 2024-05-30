LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Director Martin A. Traber Acquires 5,000 Shares

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) Director Martin A. Traber bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $16,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,974.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LM Funding America Stock Performance

Shares of LMFA opened at $3.08 on Thursday. LM Funding America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 58.81% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. Equities analysts forecast that LM Funding America, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LM Funding America in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LM Funding America

LM Funding America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company. It engages in Bitcoin mining operations. The company also provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.