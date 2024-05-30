Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Senior Officer Frank Gambioli Sells 14,840 Shares

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Frank Gambioli sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.00, for a total transaction of C$2,329,880.00.

L opened at C$155.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$152.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$139.25. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 52-week low of C$110.52 and a 52-week high of C$158.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.02. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of C$13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 8.3923706 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.513 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Desjardins boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$148.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$162.43.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

