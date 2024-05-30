LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 176 ($2.25) to GBX 229 ($2.92) in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on LondonMetric Property
LondonMetric Property Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Katerina Patmore purchased 10,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.45) per share, for a total transaction of £19,200 ($24,521.07). Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.
LondonMetric Property Company Profile
LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LondonMetric Property
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Smart for Life Stock is Not a Smart Buy: Target for Short Sellers
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- AMC Entertainment: Time to Take Step Back Into This Meme Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.