LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 176 ($2.25) to GBX 229 ($2.92) in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

LMP traded up GBX 5.61 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 204.21 ($2.61). 4,692,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,044,090. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 200.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 192.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,076.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of GBX 152.30 ($1.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 210.80 ($2.69).

In related news, insider Katerina Patmore purchased 10,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.45) per share, for a total transaction of £19,200 ($24,521.07). Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

