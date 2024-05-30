Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Trading Down 0.1%

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $214.23 and last traded at $215.09. Approximately 597,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,430,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.47. The company has a market cap of $123.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.