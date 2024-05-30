Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $515.00 to $437.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lululemon Athletica traded as low as $294.77 and last traded at $296.07, with a volume of 906621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $303.01.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LULU. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $384.00 to $376.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.03.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $353.50 and a 200 day moving average of $428.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

