LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a growth of 645.8% from the April 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LY Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of LY stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,654. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.61. LY has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $7.05.

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. LY had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 6.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that LY will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

LY Company Profile

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services.

