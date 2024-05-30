Macy’s (NYSE:M) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on M. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.73.

Get Macy's alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on M

Macy’s Stock Performance

Macy’s stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 658.33 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.79. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $22.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,300.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 14,859 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $291,682.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,885,848.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 14,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $291,682.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,885,848.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 13,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $270,544.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,581.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 253.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.