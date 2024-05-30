Maiar DEX (MEX) One Day Volume Reaches $177,740.57

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $20.62 million and $177,740.57 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00009631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011605 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001385 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,938.01 or 1.00004960 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00011903 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $75.93 or 0.00111766 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003801 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

MEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000478 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $162,184.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

