Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.81 and last traded at $19.84. 17,651,005 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 66,603,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.24.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a current ratio of 23.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 5.38.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Digital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,915,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,002,000 after purchasing an additional 441,455 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,823,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after acquiring an additional 410,146 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,295,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,429,000 after buying an additional 296,776 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 793,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 95,946 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,499,000 after buying an additional 119,470 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

