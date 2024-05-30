Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

Shares of MARA stock opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 5.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a current ratio of 23.07.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,473,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,392 shares during the period. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth $11,531,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,823,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,840,000 after acquiring an additional 410,146 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 159.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 323,134 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,295,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,429,000 after purchasing an additional 296,776 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.