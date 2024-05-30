Mark F. Furlong Sells 5,000 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) Director Mark F. Furlong sold 5,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,524.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kforce Price Performance

NASDAQ KFRC traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $60.28. 42,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,569. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.75 and a 12 month high of $74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Kforce had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 36.39%. The firm had revenue of $351.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 52.60%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KFRC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Kforce

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Kforce in the first quarter worth $359,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kforce by 67.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kforce by 6.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Kforce in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kforce by 5.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.