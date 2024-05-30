MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $197.49

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $197.49 and last traded at $197.50, with a volume of 121770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.41.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.73.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.98.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.47%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 39.6% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1,030.8% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

