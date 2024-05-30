Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.00

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 14400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.50.

Marks and Spencer Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0508 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $0.02.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

