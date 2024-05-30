Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.92

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.92 and last traded at $27.92, with a volume of 751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.33.

Marui Group Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.45.

Marui Group Company Profile

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts.

