Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $497.78.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Raymond James upped their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MA opened at $442.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $411.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $357.85 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $462.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $446.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,892,580 shares of company stock worth $859,751,687 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.1% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 297,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $117,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 336,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,116,000 after purchasing an additional 30,150 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

