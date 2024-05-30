McBride (LON:MCB) Sets New 52-Week High at $125.00

Shares of McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 121.50 ($1.55), with a volume of 577863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.51).

McBride Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £211.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,211.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 108.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.53.

Insider Activity at McBride

In related news, insider Mark Strickland purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £9,900 ($12,643.68). Company insiders own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

About McBride

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

