Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Now Covered by Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MEDP. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $387.99 on Tuesday. Medpace has a one year low of $202.02 and a one year high of $421.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $395.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.56.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total transaction of $102,467.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,973 shares of company stock worth $63,476,175. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,626,000 after purchasing an additional 142,591 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 652,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,975,000 after buying an additional 43,197 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Medpace by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,159,000 after buying an additional 246,775 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Medpace by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 574,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,042,000 after purchasing an additional 107,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Medpace by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,013,000 after acquiring an additional 319,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

