Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBINN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.15. 10,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,781. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.31 and a twelve month high of $22.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.37.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

