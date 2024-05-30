Meridian Management Co. Sells 1,043 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Meridian Management Co. lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,925 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.3% of Meridian Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.99. 3,709,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,420,234. The company has a market cap of $523.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.34 and a 52-week high of $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.98 and a 200 day moving average of $57.06.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.01.

In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,635,908 shares of company stock worth $425,074,459 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

