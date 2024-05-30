Meridian Management Co. Sells 760 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Meridian Management Co. reduced its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,944 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,585,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,310 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Regions Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160,768 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,169,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,922,000 after acquiring an additional 618,384 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,086,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,499 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $210,379,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Regions Financial news, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RF. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.34.

Regions Financial Price Performance

NYSE:RF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,110,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

