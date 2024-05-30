Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,885 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.3% of Meridian Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total transaction of $241,143.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,715.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $38,520,985.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total transaction of $241,143.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,715.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 731,469 shares of company stock worth $363,443,903 in the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of META traded down $7.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $466.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,887,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,193,744. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.26. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.45 and a fifty-two week high of $531.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

