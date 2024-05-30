Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Cut by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,087,355 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 135,941 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 5.7% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $384,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,244,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $55,011,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,182 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,277,772 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,890,950,000 after buying an additional 1,184,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $11,285,855,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,003,927 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,906,009,000 after buying an additional 946,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on META. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $545.00 price target (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $38,520,985.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total value of $194,752.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,268,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $38,520,985.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 731,469 shares of company stock worth $363,443,903 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock traded down $5.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $474.36. 9,208,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,325,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.45 and a fifty-two week high of $531.49. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $482.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.26.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

