MetisDAO 1-Day Volume Reaches $24.47 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $449.76 million and approximately $24.47 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $79.10 or 0.00115637 BTC on popular exchanges.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 76.78269027 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 247 active market(s) with $18,525,666.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”



