MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Purchases A$563,563.00 in Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Mackay bought 161,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.50 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of A$563,563.00 ($375,708.67).

Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MFF Capital Investments alerts:

On Friday, May 3rd, Christopher Mackay acquired 261,868 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.50 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of A$916,538.00 ($611,025.33).

MFF Capital Investments Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44.

MFF Capital Investments Increases Dividend

About MFF Capital Investments

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from MFF Capital Investments’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, April 21st. MFF Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

(Get Free Report)

MFF Capital Investments Limited is an investment firm manager. The firm is an internally managed listed public company incorporated in Australia. The firm ceased to be externally managed by Magellan Asset Management in 2013. The principal activity of the company is the investment in a minimum of 20 exchange-listed international or Australian companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFF Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFF Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.