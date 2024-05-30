MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Purchases A$563,563.00 in Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Mackay bought 161,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.50 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of A$563,563.00 ($375,708.67).
Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 3rd, Christopher Mackay acquired 261,868 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.50 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of A$916,538.00 ($611,025.33).
The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44.
MFF Capital Investments Limited is an investment firm manager. The firm is an internally managed listed public company incorporated in Australia. The firm ceased to be externally managed by Magellan Asset Management in 2013. The principal activity of the company is the investment in a minimum of 20 exchange-listed international or Australian companies.
